Wembanyama scores 43 points to lead Spurs to victory over Minnesota

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-111 in a regular-season game of the National Basketball Association. The hosts took the first and third quarters 34-28 and 33-27, and in the end closed the game 28-23. The partial scores were 34-28, 26-33, 33-27 and 28-23.

The victory is the fourth in a row for San Antonio, which is now 4-2 after six games played and occupies fourth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 4-3, has lost just three times this season and is in ninth place in the conference.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the winners. The French center scored 43 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists and made six blocks in 33:45 minutes on the floor. He made 17 of his 34 field goals and reached 40 points for the 10th time in the regular season and the 11th time in his career.

Wembanyama reached the 40-point mark after a block off a three-pointer by Jonathan Cuminga and a dunk from the other end of the court. It was his second-highest scoring game in the NBA, following a 50-point game against Washington in November 2024.

Dylan Harper added 25 points and six assists, while DeAaron Fox finished with 20 points. After the game, San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson told the “San Antonio Express-News“: “We want to go for the best shot every possession“.

The Timberwolves had a strong second quarter and won it 33-26. The visitors went on a 16-0 run to take a 51-46 lead, but after the break the Spurs responded with a 13-4 run and regained control of the game. San Antonio also took advantage of Minnesota's foul trouble, with LaMelo Ball leaving the game with six fouls with 3:43 left.

Ayo Dosunmu led Minnesota with 27 points and nine rebounds, one game shy of a double-double. Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels each added 19 points. The Timberwolves played without starters Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, who missed the game with injuries.

Minnesota's next game is on Nov. 2 at Milwaukee, while San Antonio hosts Utah.