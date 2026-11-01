Houston, Memphis and Cleveland with convincing victories in the NBA - results

Seven games of the regular season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) were played tonight. The decisive successes of the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, who won by a margin of over 25 points, made an impression.

The Portland Trail Blazers prevailed as a guest over the Utah Jazz with 112:90, and the Philadelphia Sixers pulled off a victory in their visit to the Charlotte Hornets with 109:104.

The New Orleans Pelicans coped convincingly with the Atlanta Hawks, winning with 121:99. Even more decisive was the success of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Sacramento Kings - 136:105.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also demonstrated a serious superiority and prevailed over the Milwaukee Bucks with 136:111. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, prevailed over the Minnesota Timberwolves with 121:111.

In the last match of the program, the Houston Rockets achieved a convincing victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder with 119:98.