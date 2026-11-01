CSKA won the first big derby of the season in women's volleyball, after defeating Levski with 3:2 games (25:20, 25:15, 23:25, 23:25, 15:13). The match was held in the "Vasil Simov" hall and offered nearly two and a half hours of contested battle.

The hosts started better and after equal opening minutes gradually took control of the first game. With the score 6:6, Yulia Ivanova's team scored four consecutive points and opened a difference of 10:6. CSKA's lead reached six points at 16:10. Levski tried to get back into the game, but the "reds" maintained control and closed the half at 25:20.

The second game was dominated by the hosts even more. The "blues" started with a 3:0 lead, but CSKA quickly equalized, and later pulled away with a 13:9 lead. The gap continued to grow and reached ten points at the final 25:15.

It seemed that CSKA would achieve a clear success after taking an 18:13 lead in the third half. However, Dragan Nešić's volleyball players did not give up and gradually closed their gap. Levski reached a draw 22:22, and after a disputed situation and a subsequent game ball at 24:23, they managed to win the set 25:23.

Inspired by the turnaround in the previous game, the guests started the fourth set strongly, but CSKA responded with five consecutive points. The hosts maintained an advantage for most of the game, and at 14:8 they seemed to be in an excellent position. However, Levski showed character again and tied the game at 17:17. New twists followed, and an ace by Krasimira Garova helped the “blues“ take the advantage and win with 25:23, sending the match to a tiebreak.

The decisive fifth set offered real drama. CSKA led 4:1, but Levski managed to tie the game at 5:5. After an ace by Zhekova, the “blues“ had a minimal advantage at the change of fields – 8:7. The “Reds“ however, turned the score to 9:8, and the equal battle continued at 11:11 and 12:12.

A block by the national player Elena Kolarova brought the 13th point for Levski, but CSKA managed to reach the match point at 14:13. In the final plays, the diagonal of the “Blues“ Joana Alcantara suffered a slight injury, and the hosts closed the tiebreak at 15:13 and congratulated themselves on the victory in the derby.