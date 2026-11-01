Lazio single-handedly leads Serie A after victory over Cagliari

Lazio continued its impressive start to the season in the Italian Serie A, after defeating Cagliari 2-1 at the “Olimpico“ in Rome. The success brought Gennaro Gattuso's team single-handedly to first place with 28 points out of 30 possible.

The Romans remain undefeated after the first 10 rounds. Cagliari is in 11th position with 13 points.

The guests opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Alieu Fadera found M'Bala Nzola in the penalty area, and the striker fired home for 0-1.

Lazio responded in the 36th minute. Tijani Noslin passed to Gustav Isaksen, who fired into the top right corner to restore parity.

Lazio came to a complete turnaround in the 83rd minute. Alfonso Pedraza crossed, and Andrea Pinamonti intercepted the ball with his head and sent it into the goal for the final 2-1.

Cagliari finished the match with a man less. Defender Adam Obert received a second yellow card in the first minute of added time and left the field.

The victory cemented Lazio's strong run, which before their home game against Cagliari had won five consecutive league matches, including a 6-2 win against Sassuolo. The next test for Gattuso's team is a trip to Napoli on November 8. Cagliari will look to break their losing streak at home to Frosinone on November 7.