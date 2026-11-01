Vezenkov with 21 points in Olympiacos' fifth consecutive victory

Alexander Vezenkov was the most productive player for Olympiacos in the convincing 91:62 victory over Peristeri in the fifth round of the Greek basketball championship. The Bulgarian international finished the game with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 1 steal, and his efficiency coefficient was 22.

The success preserved Olympiacos' perfect balance in the championship. Giorgos Bartsokas' team now has five wins from five games and remains unbeaten in the championship.

The victory over Peristeri was Olympiacos' third in a row in seven days, after the team won both of its European matches during the week.

Before the start of the match, an award ceremony was held to honor the best performing basketball players and coaches of the past season.

Vezenkov, Nikola Milutinov, Evan Fournier, Nikos Plotas and Giorgos Bartsokas received honors for their presence in the Ideal Team of the Greek Championship. Plotas was chosen as the best young player, and Fournier received the award for the most valuable player of the season.