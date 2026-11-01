Real Madrid beat Racing Santander away in La Liga

Real Madrid defeated Racing Santander 3-0 away in a match from the 11th round of La Liga. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Jan Diomande scored the goals for the Madrid team at “El Sardinero“, with all the goals coming before the break.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded for a foul by Matteo Prati on the French striker, who sent the ball low to the left side post.

Real Madrid doubled their lead in the 21st minute. Arda Guler found Jude Bellingham with a deep pass, and the English midfielder beat goalkeeper Julen Aguirresabala and finished the attack with a shot into the center of the goal. For Bellingham, this was his 50th goal with the Real Madrid team.

In the 36th minute, Yann Diomande made it 0:3. The striker received the ball after a corner kick and with a shot from the edge of the penalty area sent it into the top left corner. The goal was his third in La Liga this season.

In the second half, Racing reached a controversial situation in the visitors' penalty area. After VAR intervention, the penalty was overturned in the 72nd minute.

The next test for Jose Mourinho's team is an away game against AEK Athens in the Champions League on November 4. In La Liga, Madrid will return to their schedule on November 7th with a home game against Valencia.