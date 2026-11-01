Usyk considering return to light heavyweight

Olyaksandr Usyk is considering leaving the heavyweight division and returning to light heavyweight, where he was already the undisputed world champion. This was announced by Sergey Lapin, CEO of the Ukrainian's promotion company Ready To Fight.

“Now he is considering a return to light heavyweight, which is his natural weight class“, Lapin told Sky Sports.

Usyk is an Olympic champion and remains undefeated as a professional. He became the undisputed light heavyweight champion, and after moving up to the heaviest weight class twice, he unified all the major world titles in the division.

The Ukrainian last fought against Rico Verhoeven in Egypt. The fight was for the WBC heavyweight title and ended in a victory for Usyk. After the fight, he vacated the titles he held in the division.

According to Lapin, Usyk has already exhausted the main challenges in the heavyweight division. “Usyk has already cleared the heavyweight division“, said the Ready To Fight boss, adding that the boxer loves challenges and could be looking for another historic achievement.

A possible return to light heavyweight could lead to a fight with David Benavidez. The American is scheduled to face Michal Czeslak on December 5 in a bout for the WBC, WBO and WBA belts.

If Usyk decides to pursue a new undisputed world championship, Benavidez would be among the main obstacles in his path. No date has been announced or a deal officially confirmed for a fight between the two.

The change in plans also puts a third fight with Tyson Fury in doubt. The Briton lost both of his meetings with Usyk, but continued to publicly demand a rematch and challenged the referee's decision in the second fight. If the Ukrainian does indeed return to light heavyweight, his next opponent could be different.