Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in Vienna after a decisive victory over De Minor

Carlos Alcaraz won the title of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna after convincingly defeating Australian Alex De Minor 6:1, 6:4 in the final match played on November 1, 2026. The Spaniard demonstrated excellent form and needed a little more than an hour and a half to reach the next trophy in his career.

The leader in the schedule started the final in an impressive way and imposed his rhythm from the first games. Alcaraz dominated throughout the first set, in which he gave only one game to his opponent and led after 6:1.

In the second part, De Minor managed to resist more seriously, but the Spanish tennis player remained calm and made a decisive breakthrough. This allowed him to close the set 6:4 and secure the championship trophy.

The success also solidified Alcaraz's superiority in the direct clashes between the two. The Spaniard now has five wins from five official matches played against the Australian in their last meetings.

The title in Vienna is Alcaraz's 28th in total at the professional level and his fourth in 2026. This season, the Spaniard has already triumphed at the Australian Open, as well as at the tournaments in Doha and Tokyo.

His achievements are even more impressive against the backdrop of the difficult period he has gone through. In April, Alcaraz suffered a wrist injury during the tournament in Barcelona, which kept him off the court for four and a half months.

After the triumph in the Austrian capital, the Spaniard will turn his attention to the final part of the season. He has the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin ahead of him, where he will have the opportunity to add more accolades to his impressive collection.