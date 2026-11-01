Bulgarian national player Rosen Bozhinov played 45 minutes in Pisa's 0:2 defeat as a guest of Avellino in a match from the tenth round of the Italian Serie B.

The defender appeared on the field after the break when he replaced Andrea Primaso. By that moment, the hosts already had the lead after Luca Di Maggio opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

Avellino consolidated its success in the 59th minute, when Raffaele Russo scored the second goal and made the final 2:0.

With the three points won, Avellino tied with Pisa in points, but thanks to its better goal difference, it overtook its opponent. Thus, Rosen Bozhinov's team occupies eighth place in the standings after the match.