Arsenal beat Liverpool at Anfield

Arsenal won 1-0 away at Liverpool in the Premier League's ninth-round derby. Kai Havertz scored the only goal at “Anfield“, and the success took the team to the top of the standings with 24 points. Liverpool remained fifth with 15.

The German striker scored in the 16th minute. Noni Madueke received the ball from the right and found Declan Rice, who crossed sharply along the ground to the far post. Havertz positioned himself well and completed the attack without difficulty for 0:1.

The hosts had the opportunity to respond in the 27th minute. Virgil van Dijk headed in a corner kick, but Alexander Isak was unable to reach the ball in time for the extra time.

Liverpool came close to equalising again shortly before the break. In the 39th minute, Florian Wirtz's free kick deflected off the crossbar. Four minutes later, Milos Kerquez crossed to Alexis McAllister, but the Argentine midfielder missed the target.

After the break, Andoni Iraola's team continued to search for an equaliser, but failed to fire a shot into David Raya's goal.

The visitors defended in an organised manner and did not allow Liverpool to develop sustained pressure. In the 73rd minute, Madueke brought on Christos Tsolis, who fired a technical shot into the bottom right corner. However, Alisson intervened in time and cleared the ball for a corner.

Until the end, Arsenal did not allow a serious danger to David Raya and maintained their minimal lead. The match at “Anfield“ was led by Andy Madley.