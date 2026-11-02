Paulo Fonseca leaves Lyon to take over at Sporting?

Paulo Fonseca is close to a return to Portuguese football. According to “Foot Mercato” the Lyon coach has reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon and could take over the team before their next Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk this Tuesday.

Sporting are looking for a new coach after disappointing results under Rui Borges. Before Fonseca's appointment can be announced, however, the club must agree to terminate the contract of their current coach.

Lyon still needs to agree with the Portuguese specialist on the terms of the separation. His contract with the French club runs until 2027, but Lisbon is optimistic that negotiations will not prove to be a serious obstacle.

After Lyon's 2-0 victory over Angers, Fonseca admitted that he does not know whether he will remain in France until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, “L’Eacute;quipe” points to former Juventus coach Thiago Motta as one of the main options for a possible successor to Fonseca at Lyon.