Sexist insults to the referee after a controversial decision in the Como – Venice match

A scandal marked the match between Como and Venice after the head referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi canceled an initially awarded penalty for the visitors after reviewing the situation with VAR.

The decision caused serious controversy. According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport” even the referee chief Daniele Orsato was not satisfied with it, who had reservations about both the change in the decision and the intervention of the VAR team – Cosa and Jua.

Even more scandalous was the behavior of part of the audience. During the DAZN broadcast, sexist insults were heard directed at the 35-year-old referee.

“Go make pasta with tomato sauce or vacuum,“ they shouted from the stands.

In public, the controversy surrounding the referee's decision took a back seat to the attacks on Ferrieri Caputi, which had nothing to do with the specific situation on the pitch.