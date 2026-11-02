Barcelona ready to part with a central defender in January

Alejandro Balde could be the most likely player to leave Barcelona in the winter transfer window. According to “Marca” the Catalans' management is considering the left-back as an opportunity to sell to provide funds for a new addition to the defense.

The future of the 23-year-old Spaniard at “Camp Nou“ looks increasingly uncertain. In the last match against Alaves, he did not get a single minute of play, despite the personnel problems in the team's defense.

Coach Hansi Flick preferred to give a chance to the young Brian Fariñas, who recorded his first match as a starter.

According to information from “Marca” Balde is the player whose sale seems most likely at the moment. The reason is not only his situation in the team, but also his serious transfer value, which could help Barcelona finance the acquisition of a central defender. Balde is currently valued at 40 million euros.