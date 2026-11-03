LeBron took a sip of a fan’s wine during the game against Chicago

LeBron James took a sip of a fan’s wine during the game between Philadelphia and Chicago, which the hosts won 126-107. The 41-year-old basketball player was chasing the ball and entered the stands, where he managed to avoid colliding with a fan and his girlfriend. He then picked up a plastic cup of wine and quickly took a sip.

The footage was shown on the arena’s video scoreboard and prompted a strong reaction from the crowd. James’s teammates also greeted the incident with smiles.

“It was good,” James said after the game when asked about the taste of the wine.

On the court, James finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Tyrese Maxey was Philadelphia’s leading scorer with 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 25, and VJ Edgecombe scored 21. Joel Embiid contributed 15 points. The hosts’ starting five combined for 102 points.

The win lifted Philadelphia to a 7-1 record after the first eight games of the NBA regular season. The game also featured another brief dance scene on the court involving Maxey, James and Brown.

In the other games during the night, Luka Dončić scored 42 points in Los Angeles’s 138-117 win over Miami. Stephen Curry scored 34 points as Golden State defeated Phoenix 116-113, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 43 points in Oklahoma’s 117-112 victory over Cleveland.