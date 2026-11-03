Croatian media outlet impressed by CSKA’s new stadium

The renovated “Bulgarska Armia” has attracted the attention of one of Croatia’s major media outlets – 24sata. The publication dedicated an article to CSKA’s return to its historic home, focusing on the new facility and the club’s stated ambitions.

“The Bulgarians also opened a modern stadium before us,” reads the headline of the article. It recalls that CSKA returned to the stadium with the city derby against Slavia in the 14th round of the Bulgarian championship. The first official match at the reconstructed facility ended 0:0. 24sata notes that around €45 million was invested in the renovation.

The capacity for Bulgarian championship matches is 18,540 seats, while 16,819 spectators are provided for international fixtures. According to the Croatian publication, “Bulgarska Armia” meets the requirements for a UEFA Category 4 stadium. This allows the facility to host major European club matches, provided that specific organisational and security requirements are met.

All stands are covered, while the athletics track has been removed to reduce the distance between the spectators and the pitch. The complex includes a club museum, shops and food outlets. The stadium was built on the site of the old facility in Borisova Gradina and is now CSKA’s main home. The article also draws attention to CSKA’s management plans for the club’s sporting development. The aim is to build a team capable of challenging for a place in the Champions League.