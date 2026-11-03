24-year-old runner dies after New York City Marathon

24-year-old Rachel Apa died after collapsing in Central Park during the New York City Marathon. She had about two miles to go before the finish. She collapsed at around 1:30 p.m., and her death was pronounced at 9:40 p.m. at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Hospital social worker Michaela Nicholas was the first to come to her aid, but was unable to find a pulse. Two doctors from the crowd began performing CPR, taking turns. Soon afterward, a medical team from the organizers, New York Road Runners, arrived with a defibrillator, and paramedics took Apa to the hospital.

The runner's father, Steve Apa, said that his daughter had died from rhabdomyolysis — a condition in which skeletal muscle tissue rapidly breaks down and releases harmful substances into the bloodstream. “It is impossible to comprehend. Perfectly healthy, in perfect shape, 24 years old,” Steve Apa said.

Rachel Apa graduated from Bucknell University and was a former field hockey player. She worked as a product manager at an electrical components company and was studying for a master's degree in business administration at Charleston Southern University. She was running in support of a foundation that raises funds for research into and treatment of Parkinson's disease. Her grandfather, whom she described as her role model, died of the disease in 2022.

Rachel's mother, Michelle, was on the course and recorded a video of her daughter in Queens. Her father was following the race from their home in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, and sending her encouraging messages. At mile 18, she replied, “It hurts,” and a mile later, “It hurts, it hurts.” At mile 23, she wrote, “the final stretch.” The two did not speak after that.

Her mother realized that something was wrong when the tracking app showed that Rachel had stopped around mile 24. She arrived in Central Park as her daughter was being taken away in an ambulance.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our runners following yesterday's race. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends and the entire running community,” New York Road Runners said.

According to the organizers, Rachel Apa is the first participant to die during the New York City Marathon since 2024. In 2007, American runner Ryan Shay, a five-time national champion, died in Central Park during the Olympic marathon trials held the day before the race.