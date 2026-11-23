Carlos Nasar made an impressive debut for Mutterstadt in the German Weightlifting Bundesliga. The Bulgarian Olympic champion made six successful attempts out of six, equaled his own world record in the snatch and helped his new club defeat Grünstadt 3:0 on points.

Mutterstadt scored 864.6 points against the opponent’s 700.8 in the fourth-round match. Nasar contributed 215.6 relative points under the specific system used in the German championship. This is the best individual performance in the history of the club, which was founded in 1892.

Nasar opened with successful attempts at 175 and 180 kilograms before completing the lift with 185 kilograms. This weight equaled his own world record in the up-to-95-kilogram category.

The record was set at the World Championships in Ningbo, where Nasar won his fourth world title. A week earlier, he had lifted 190 kilograms in the snatch at the “Milen Dobrev” memorial tournament in Plovdiv, but the result was not recognized as an official world record because the competition is not part of the International Weightlifting Federation’s calendar.

The Bulgarian also made no mistakes in the clean and jerk. He successfully lifted 200, 210 and 220 kilograms, finishing the competition with a total of 405 kilograms.

His performance is part of his preparations for the upcoming qualifying events for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Nasar’s next appearance in the German Bundesliga is expected at the beginning of December, while on December 13 he is scheduled to compete in the qualifying event in Doha, where he will compete in the up-to-95-kilogram category.