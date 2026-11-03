UEFA announces minute of silence before all matches in European competitions in memory of Jesús de Miguel

UEFA has officially announced that a minute of silence will be observed before the start of all matches in the European club competitions this week in memory of Tenerife’s tragically deceased striker Jesús de Miguel.

The initiative will cover matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. As a result, the Spanish footballer will also be honoured before the two matches involving Bulgarian teams in the European competitions.

Levski will host Poland’s Jagiellonia in a Europa League match, while CSKA will visit Greece’s Panathinaikos in a Conference League game.

In its official statement, European football’s governing body expressed its deepest condolences to De Miguel’s family and loved ones, as well as to the entire football community in Spain.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also expressed his grief at the tragic loss.

“We are devastated by the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone in Tenerife and everyone mourning this tragic loss,” Čeferin said.

The minute of silence will be observed immediately before the referee’s first whistle in every match scheduled in the three European club competitions this week.