Mohamed Salah Turned Down Millions from Saudi Arabia, Wants to Stay at Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah has rejected an extremely lucrative financial offer from Saudi Arabia, preferring to continue his career at Trabzonspor. The Egyptian star was approached by Al-Shabab, who were ready to offer him an impressive annual salary, but the money did not prove to be a sufficient argument to change his decision.

According to reports from Turkish media, the Saudi club offered the forward a guaranteed salary of €25 million per year. Despite the substantial financial terms, Salah turned down the offer because he wants to fulfill his current commitments with the Turkish club and does not intend to make another move in the near future.

It is also claimed that the Egyptian gave clear instructions to his agent, Ramy Abbas, not to present him with any new offers from other clubs. In this way, the footballer has demonstrated his intention to remain focused on his performances for Trabzonspor.

The decision comes against the backdrop of Salah's strong performances this season. In 13 matches in all competitions, he has scored 10 goals and provided five assists, for a total of 15 direct goal contributions.

Trabzonspor have a long-term contract with the forward, which is valid until 30 June 2028. The Egyptian international's market value is estimated at around €17 million.