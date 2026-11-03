Tsitsipas and Davidovich Fokina withdraw from the Paris Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina have withdrawn from the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year in Paris. The Greek tennis player, who is ranked 34th in the world, is suffering from a right shoulder problem, while world No. 17 Davidovich Fokina complained of pain and a locked lower back. The withdrawals were confirmed by the tournament organizers.

Tsitsipas was scheduled to begin his campaign against American Learner Tien. His place was taken by Paraguayan Adolfo Daniel Vallejo Alvarez, who entered the main draw as a “lucky loser.” As a result, Tien was given a new opponent for the first round.

There was also a change in Davidovich Fokina’s match against home player Moïse Kouamé. The Spaniard was replaced by Portugal’s Nuno Borges, who also entered as a “lucky loser.” Borges has already defeated Kouamé 6-3, 6-1.

By withdrawing, the two players missed the opportunity to compete in the final tournament in this category of the season.