Liverpool lose key midfielder for Champions League clash with Fenerbahce

Liverpool will be unable to count on Ryan Gravenberch for their away match against Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Sky Sports reports that the reason for the Dutch international's absence is a heel injury.

The 24-year-old midfielder will not travel with the team to Istanbul and will remain on Merseyside, where he will continue his recovery.

Gravenberch sustained the injury during the match against Arsenal, which the Merseyside club lost 1-0 on Sunday. He was expected to come on from the bench, but was replaced in the coaching staff's plans by Trey Nyoni. After the match, Andoni Iraola confirmed that the physical issue had prevented the Dutchman from taking part in the game.

Now the same injury will also rule him out of the upcoming clash with the Turkish giants. Later today, Iraola will speak to the media at the traditional pre-match press conference and is expected to provide more details about the midfielder's condition.

After the first three rounds of the Champions League, Liverpool have a perfect nine points and sit third in the standings. Leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa also have nine points.