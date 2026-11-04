Karlos Nasar bids for world title in a new weight category

Olympic champion and three-time world champion Karlos Nasar will be chasing another major accolade today. The Bulgarian weightlifter will compete for gold at the World Championships in Ningbo, China, taking part in the up-to-95-kilogram category for the first time.

The competition is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Bulgarian time. Bulgarian viewers will be able to follow Nasar’s performance on bTV and RING.

However, the challenge facing the 22-year-old Bulgarian appears serious. According to the preliminary entries published by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Nasar is ranked third in the up-to-95-kilogram category. This means that, unlike on previous occasions, he will not begin the competition with the highest declared total.

At the top of the list is Iran’s Ali Alipour, who has declared a total of 400 kilograms in the two-lift event. He is emerging as one of the main rivals of the Bulgarian champion in the battle for the world title.

However, the preliminary entries do not determine the final standings, and the real battle will be decided on the platform. Nasar will once again have the opportunity to demonstrate his class and prove that he can be among the best in this new category for him as well.