One of the greatest legends of Bulgarian sport – Evgenia Radanova, celebrates her birthday today, November 4. Born in 1977 in Sofia, the short track speed skater left an indelible mark on the history of Bulgarian sport with her impressive successes on the Olympic, World and European podiums.

Radanova is the only Bulgarian athlete with three Olympic medals from the Winter Games, two of which she won at the same edition – an achievement that remains unmatched among Bulgarian participants at the Winter Olympics.

Her great Olympic triumph came in 2002 in Salt Lake City. There, the Bulgarian won a silver medal in the 500 meters and a bronze medal in the 1500 meters in short track. Four years later, at the Olympic Games in Turin, she once again climbed onto the podium, winning silver in the 500 meters.

During her illustrious sporting career, Evgenia Radanova also reached the top of the world. In 2000, she became world champion in the 500 meters, and in 2003 she won the title in the 1000 meters. The Bulgarian was also a former world-record holder in the 500 meters, holding the record from 2001–2008.

Her achievements on the European stage are no less impressive. Radanova is a seven-time overall European champion, and her collection includes a total of 47 medals from European Championships, 37 of them gold.

She also entered the history books with another unique achievement – becoming the first Bulgarian athlete to compete at both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games. In addition to short track, Radanova represented Bulgaria in track cycling at the 2004 Games in Athens.

However, the road to the top was not without serious challenges. At the end of November 2001, during a training session, Radanova and a teammate fell together on the ice. In the incident, the Bulgarian’s face was deeply cut in two places by the skates. Despite the serious physical and psychological trauma, she demonstrated exceptional willpower, overcame the consequences and returned among the leading competitors in world short track.

With her Olympic medals, world titles and dozens of European medals, Evgenia Radanova remains a symbol of perseverance, strength of spirit and sporting greatness.

Happy birthday to one of the brightest figures in the history of Bulgarian sport!