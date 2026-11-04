Raphinha with an Emotional Message Following the Death of Jesus de Miguel: “Today Is Not a Day for Football”

Barcelona footballer Raphinha sent heartfelt words to the family and loved ones of the late Jesus de Miguel. The Brazilian admitted that the tragic news had made conversations about football inappropriate and that what had happened was difficult for the entire football community.

Following Barcelona’s victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League, Raphinha used the opportunity to express his sympathy to the family of the deceased player.

“I don’t want to talk about football. I want to send the family of Jesus de Miguel lots of support and strength. May he rest in peace. Today is not a day to talk about football,” the Brazilian international said.

The winger emphasized that the tragedy was devastating and reminded everyone how fragile life can be. According to him, something like this could happen to anyone, and the circumstances make playing football matches extremely difficult from an emotional standpoint.

“This could have happened to anyone. The news was very difficult, and under such circumstances it is hard to play a match. This can happen to anyone – today is not a day for football,” Raphinha added.

At the end of his statement, the Barcelona footballer said that he would not comment on any more sporting topics, once again directing his attention to Jesus de Miguel and his loved ones.