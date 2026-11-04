Nine Champions League matches on Wednesday: Liverpool and Real Madrid face tough away trips

The fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League continues on Wednesday with another nine matches. The schedule features several intriguing clashes that could have a major impact on the standings and the battle for a place in the next stage of the tournament.

Among the most eagerly anticipated matches are Liverpool and Real Madrid's away games. The Reds will face Fenerbahçe in the early time slot, while the Spanish giants will take on AEK.

The late schedule also features a number of highly charged encounters. Manchester City will visit RB Leipzig, while Arsenal face a difficult trip to Slavia Prague.

Football fans' attention will also be focused on the clashes between Porto and Napoli, as well as Borussia Dortmund – Betis.

Wednesday's schedule:

19:45

AEK – Real Madrid

Fenerbahçe – Liverpool

22:00