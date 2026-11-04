Stefano Sensi sparks interest in Italy: Four Serie A clubs tracking CSKA star

Stefano Sensi’s excellent performances for CSKA have attracted serious attention from clubs in Italy. According to information from „Mach Telegraf“, four Serie A teams are interested in the midfielder and are considering the possibility of signing him during the winter transfer window or after the end of the current season.

They are clubs from the middle section of the Italian top flight. According to the publication, some of them have already sent representatives to watch the midfielder’s performances live in the “Reds’” matches.

Despite the increased interest, however, the likelihood of CSKA parting ways with Sensi as early as this winter is minimal. According to the publication’s sources, the capital club’s management has no intention of selling the Italian midway through the season.

On the contrary – around New Year, the club is expected to offer the midfielder a new contract, as he has so far been one of the best-performing players in the squad.

In the summer, the move of the former Inter player to the Bulgarian league caused a major stir in the Italian media. The transfer surprised local journalists, and one of the headlines discussed at the time was „The Little Prince Lost in Darkness“.

Journalist Marco Dolcinelli also reacted strongly to the news, noting that such a transfer would have sounded unimaginable to him if someone had predicted it five years earlier.

Now, however, assessments in Italy are different. Sensi’s strong performances in the red shirt have changed attitudes toward his decision to continue his career in Bulgaria, while the interest from four Serie A clubs is further evidence of the growing attention surrounding his performances.