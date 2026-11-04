Sevi Idriz Issues Official Statement Following Verdict: I Regret My Actions

Lokomotiv Plovdiv’s young footballer Sevi Idriz has issued an official statement regarding the case for which he was sentenced to six months of probation. The player was found guilty of causing bodily harm to a minor in Asenovgrad. In his statement, he presented his perspective on what happened and expressed regret for his actions.

The sanction was imposed following an agreement reached with the prosecution. The court’s decision is final and takes effect immediately.

The incident took place on February 1, 2025, when Idriz was still a minor. According to the court’s decision, the footballer was found guilty of causing a fracture to the shinbone of the injured boy’s left leg in the area of the knee.

Here is the statement from the Lokomotiv Plovdiv player:

"Hello everyone,

I believe it is time to share my perspective on what happened on February 1, 2025. A great deal has recently been written about me and claims have been circulated that do not present the whole truth. That is why I want the people who support me, my loved ones, friends and fans to understand what actually happened that day.

The situation has a backstory.

On that date, I was in the car with my mother when we witnessed a traffic accident at the roundabout in Asenovgrad. A boy riding an electric scooter crossed the path of a motorcyclist riding a sport motorcycle. As a result, both of them fell. The motorcyclist remained trapped beneath the motorcycle, while the person on the electric scooter got up and left the scene of the accident.

My mother continued driving around the roundabout, and we noticed that the same person was traveling along the route we were taking. I rolled down the car window and asked him: “What did you do? Why did you run away? The man fell and is trapped beneath the motorcycle!“

In response, he looked at me and said: “What do you want, f**k your mother?“

This happened in the presence of my mother, who was sitting next to me in the car. I replied that I had not insulted him and that there was no reason for him to speak to me that way, and I called on him to come back. Instead, he continued insulting me, saying: “Don’t bother me, f**k your mother! What do you want from me?“

After several similar remarks, I reacted impulsively, got out of the car and pushed him while he was riding the electric scooter. As a result, we both fell. I later learned that he had injured his knee in the fall. I cannot comment on the exact nature of the injury or the medical findings.

I want to be completely honest—I am not claiming that my reaction was right. Perhaps my biggest mistake was allowing my emotions to overcome my reason. I take responsibility for pushing him. But I categorically want to emphasize that I never intended to cause him a serious injury or hurt him in the way the incident was subsequently portrayed.

I do not accept or condone violence. I have never considered myself an aggressive person, and I do not want to be portrayed that way. I do not believe it is fair for claims to be circulated that I broke someone’s leg for no reason, without taking into account the circumstances and the full backstory of what happened.

Almost two years have passed since that day. I was younger then; I turn 19 in 13 days, and I would certainly act differently today. Time has changed me, taught me many things and made me realize that a person must keep their composure even in the most tense situations.

Today, I have a different outlook on life. I am in a serious relationship with someone I have learned a great deal from, and I have a family, loved ones and people who believe in me. I would not allow a similar situation to happen again.

I am not writing all this to escape responsibility or seek an excuse. I am writing it because I believe everyone has the right to be heard and that the truth should be presented in its entirety, rather than only from one point of view.

I sincerely want to thank all my loved ones, friends, fans and the people who stood by me in recent days and continued to believe in me despite everything that has been written and said about me.

This means an extraordinary amount to me.

I do not want sympathy. I only want people to know the whole story before forming an opinion about me.”