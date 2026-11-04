Levski Releases Tickets for the CSKA Derby: Sector Restrictions Announced

Levski announced the start of ticket sales for the upcoming home match against CSKA in the 13th round of the First League. Tickets go on sale today, November 4, at 10:00, with fans able to purchase them both at the ticket offices in front of “Georgi Asparuhov” Stadium and online through the Eventim network.

The ticket office in front of Sector A will be open every day until the match, from 10:00 to 19:14.

The club reminded fans that, due to the punishment imposed after the Bulgarian Super Cup match, Blocks 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Sector A will remain closed. Season-ticket holders for these seats will be moved to Blocks 23 and 24 in Sector B.

The “Blues” also provided details about the “My Seat” platform. Any season-ticket holder who will be unable to attend the derby will have the option to release their seat. All tickets released in this way will go on general sale on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00.

Levski also announced that the management had attempted to secure the opening of Blocks 25, 26 and 27 in Sector B for its supporters. During a joint meeting with representatives of CSKA and the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, the club proposed Blocks 43, 44 and 45 in Sector G as an alternative for the visiting fans. Despite these efforts, however, a mutually acceptable solution was not reached.