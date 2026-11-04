Valeri Bozhinov met with Fiorentina delegation in Sofia before match against Septemvri

Valeri Bozhinov met with Fiorentina’s management and delegation in Sofia ahead of the Italian team’s return leg against Septemvri in the UEFA Youth League.

The Florence-based club published a special announcement about the meeting, describing their former striker as one of the biggest talents in Bulgarian football. Bozhinov personally greeted the representatives of the “Viola”, led by academy director Valentino Angeloni. The former top scorer wore the Fiorentina jersey from 2005 to 2007 after joining from Lecce, before his career continued at giants such as Juventus, Manchester City and Parma.

The meeting took place hours before the clash between the youth teams of Septemvri and Fiorentina at the stadium in “Dragalevtsi”. The Italians go into the game with a comfortable advantage following a convincing 5–0 victory in the first leg in Florence.