Andreeva to face Sabalenka and Svitolina at WTA Finals

Mirra Andreeva will face serious challenges as early as the group stage of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals. The Russian has been drawn in the same group as world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Czechia’s Karolina Muchova. This became clear after the draw for the tournament was held.

The other group features world No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who will defend the title she won in 2025, Czechia’s Linda Noskova and Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

The format stipulates that the top two players from each group will advance to the semifinals. The singles tournament features the eight tennis players who accumulated the most points during the season.

The WTA Finals will be held from November 8 to 15 on the hard courts in Indian Wells, USA. The tournament’s prize money totals $15.5 million.

Last year, Rybakina triumphed at the tournament after defeating Sabalenka in the final. The Kazakh is eagerly anticipating the new challenge and stressed that the conditions will be different this year.

For the first time since 2023, when the tournament was held in Cancun, the WTA Finals will be staged outdoors.

The group-stage matches will begin on Sunday. Rybakina will open her campaign against Noskova, followed by Coco Gauff’s match against Jessica Pegula. The rivalry between the two Americans is completely even – they have six wins apiece so far. Gauff won their most recent meeting, which took place in Cincinnati in August.

In the other group, the schedule begins on Monday with the match between Sabalenka and Muchova, after which Andreeva will take on Svitolina.

The tournament will be held on the courts that host the annual BNP Paribas Open in March. The Finals were moved from Saudi Arabia to Southern California due to security concerns and the regional situation amid the war with Iran.