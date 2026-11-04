Phil Foden feels he is returning to his best form

Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden believes he is gradually regaining the form that made him one of the most impressive footballers in the Premier League in recent years.

In the 2023/24 season, the Englishman was named the league's best player after scoring 27 goals in all competitions. However, his performances declined over the following two campaigns, which also cost him his place in England's squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, where the “Three Lions” finished with the bronze medals.

“I hope I can play at that level again. I feel that with my recent performances, I am already taking steps in that direction,” Foden said, as quoted by “Reuters.”

The 26-year-old scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Ipswich at the end of last month. He then starred with a hat-trick in Manchester City's victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League.

His strong performances came after a spell on the sidelines during which he served a three-match suspension for the red card he received in the derby against Manchester United.

“I think the red card against United was a very unpleasant moment, but the break had a positive effect on me. I came back with a fresher mind and better concentration. When you contribute to scoring goals, it gives you confidence, while regular playing time helps you find the necessary rhythm,” the midfielder said.

Foden also spoke about his prospects of wearing the England shirt again. He revealed that he has not spoken to manager Thomas Tuchel since the decision not to include him in the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

For now, the footballer prefers to focus all his attention on his performances at club level.

“I am only trying to focus on my own game and I hope that one day I will receive another call-up,” the Englishman added.

Tonight, Manchester City travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in a Champions League match. After the first three rounds, the “Citizens” sit 12th in the standings with six points.