Carlos Nasar wins snatch title and sets world record

Carlos Nasar won the snatch in the 95-kilogram category at the World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China. The Bulgarian completed three successful attempts, finishing with 185 kg and setting a world record in the new Olympic category.

Nasar opened with 175 kg, then cleared 180 kg. On his third appearance on the podium, he snatched 185 kg. Thus, the Bulgarian Olympic champion improved the record of 182 kg, which had belonged to Kazakhstan's Nurgisa Adiletuly for only a short time.

Adiletuly second, Alipour third

Nurgisa Adiletuly remained in second place after the first movement with 182 kg. Iranian Ali Alipour came third, recording 181 kg in his best attempt.

Carlos Nasar, who is 22 years old, is pursuing a fourth world title in a fourth different category. He is already an Olympic champion and a three-time world champion.

The clean and jerk will decide the champion

The final standings in the category will be decided after the second movement – the clean and jerk. The combined total of the results in the snatch and clean and jerk will determine the world champion in Ningbo.

After the snatch, Nasar leads Adiletuly by three kilograms and Alipour by four. The decisive movement is yet to come, after which the winner of the gold medal in the 95 kg category will be known.