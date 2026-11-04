Djokovic’s Paris campaign comes to an end

Rinky Hijikata eliminated Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Paris Masters. The Australian, who is ranked 83rd in the world and entered the main draw as a qualifier, won 2–6, 6–3, 6–3.

Djokovic made a convincing start and controlled the play in the first set. The Serb secured a 6–2 win without allowing his opponent to impose his rhythm. Hijikata, however, gradually improved his performance and began to trouble the 10th seed.

The second set remained evenly contested until the eighth game, when Hijikata converted the only break point. He took a 5–3 lead and then closed out the set by the same score.

In the deciding set, the Australian continued to play aggressively and did not allow Djokovic to earn a break. Hijikata won 6–3 again to record the biggest victory of his career. His success also made him the lowest-ranked tennis player to defeat Djokovic in 2026.

Before the match, Djokovic summed up his mindset briefly: “I hope to win. That is my mindset.” His elimination also brought an end to his attempt to advance to the next round of the Paris tournament.

Earlier in the day, Lorenzo Musetti defeated Alexander Zverev 7–6(5), 6–2. The German began the tournament as the world number one, while the Italian hit 29 winners and eight aces in the match, which lasted one hour and 40 minutes. Zverev lost his first match as the world’s number one.

As a result, the Paris event was left without two of its highest-seeded players. Hijikata will continue into the third round, with his opponent to be determined after the remaining matches in that section of the draw.