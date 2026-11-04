Fenerbahçe Come from Behind to Beat Liverpool for First Champions League Win

Fenerbahçe beat Liverpool 3–2 in Istanbul to record their first victory in the league phase of the Champions League this season. Dirk Kuyt’s Turkish side fell behind twice but completed the comeback with goals from Archie Brown and Vedat Muriqi within six minutes.

The match at the „Şükrü Saracoğlu“ Stadium was played in the fourth round of the tournament. Liverpool took the lead in the 25th minute when Trey Nyoni capitalized on a deflection following a cross from Dominik Szoboszlai and scored on the volley. It was the 19-year-old midfielder’s first goal for the English club’s first team.

Fenerbahçe equalized just four minutes later. Mason Greenwood took a free kick, the ball deflected off the wall and wrong-footed Alisson Becker. Before the break, the hosts had further opportunities, while İrfan Can Kahveci hit the crossbar.

After the break, both teams continued to create chances. In the 66th minute, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola made a triple substitution, and the introduction of Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak paid off almost immediately. Gakpo crossed from the left, and Isak headed home to make it 2–1 in the 69th minute.

However, the visitors’ lead lasted only four minutes. On a cross from N'Golo Kanté, Cody Gakpo prevented Alisson from coming out to claim the ball, which reached the unmarked Archie Brown. The defender scored from close range to make it 2–2.

In the 79th minute, Fenerbahçe scored the winner. Brown was once again at the heart of the attack and crossed for Vedat Muriqi, who was left unmarked in the penalty area and headed home to complete the scoring.

Fenerbahçe moved to five points and climbed to 19th place in the standings. Liverpool remained fifth with nine points after suffering their first defeat in the tournament and a second consecutive loss following a 1–0 defeat by Arsenal. The English side have conceded in each of their four Champions League matches.

The teams’ next matches in the tournament are on November 25. Liverpool will travel to Club Brugge, while Fenerbahçe will visit Shakhtar Donetsk.