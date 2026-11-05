Alexander Donski reaches doubles semi-finals in Taipei

Bulgaria's Davis Cup national team player Alexander Donski reached the doubles semi-finals at the Challenger 100 tournament in Taipei, Taiwan. The Bulgarian and his Czech partner David Poljak, seeded No. 4, defeated home representative Ray Ho and Croatian Mili Poljičak 1:6, 6:3, 11:9.

The hard-court match lasted 65 minutes. After losing the first set 1:6, Donski and Poljak levelled the score, and in the deciding championship tie-break they had to come back from 0:5 down.

The duo saved two match points at 7:9, then won four consecutive points to close out the match 11:9.

For a place in the final, Donski and Poljak will face India's Anirudh Chandrasekar and New Zealand's Ajit Rai. Their match is the next stage of the fourth seeds' campaign in the tournament.

The tournament in Taipei is played on hard courts and has a prize fund of 177,000 dollars. By reaching the semi-finals, Alexander Donski earned 36 points for the doubles world rankings, in which he is currently ranked 81st.