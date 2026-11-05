Shinikova also eliminated in doubles in Luanda

Isabella Shinikova was also eliminated in doubles at the WTA 125 tournament in Luanda, Angola. The Bulgarian and her Russian partner Kristina Kroyitor lost in the quarterfinals to Mexico's Ana Sofia Sanchez and Russia's Ksenia Zaytseva 3:6, 6:4, 5-10.

The two pairs shared one set each, making it necessary to play a long tiebreak. Sanchez and Zaytseva built a 6:2 lead in it and held on to it until the end to secure the victory.

For Shinikova, this was her second elimination within two days. A day earlier, she had also been eliminated from the singles draw, where she lost in the second round.

The tournament in Luanda is a WTA 125 event with a prize fund of 115,000 dollars. Following her quarterfinal loss in doubles, the Bulgarian tennis player has ended her participation in the competition.