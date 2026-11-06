Dia Evtimova eliminated in singles and doubles in the United States

Dia Evtimova was eliminated in the doubles quarterfinals and the second round of the singles event at the clay-court tennis tournament in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The competition has a prize fund of 15,000 dollars.

The 39-year-old Bulgarian and her American partner Chiara Harding lost to the No. 2 seeds, American representatives Sarah Shumate and Sophie Williams. Evtimova and Harding were defeated 4:6, 5:7 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 24 minutes.

In the singles tournament, Evtimova suffered a second-round defeat to 15-year-old American Lani Chang. The Bulgarian tennis player lost 4:6, 2:6 after 1 hour and 51 minutes of play.

A day earlier, Evtimova recorded her first singles victory of the season in the main draw of a tournament on the World Tennis Tour. Following her elimination in the singles and doubles events, she ended her participation in the tournament in Hilton Head Island.