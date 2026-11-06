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Dia Evtimova eliminated in singles and doubles in the United States

Dia Evtimova eliminated in singles and doubles in the United States

The Bulgarian lost in the doubles quarterfinals and the second round of the singles event in Hilton Head Island

Nov 6, 2026 10:44 66

Dia Evtimova eliminated in singles and doubles in the United States - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

Dia Evtimova was eliminated in the doubles quarterfinals and the second round of the singles event at the clay-court tennis tournament in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The competition has a prize fund of 15,000 dollars.

The 39-year-old Bulgarian and her American partner Chiara Harding lost to the No. 2 seeds, American representatives Sarah Shumate and Sophie Williams. Evtimova and Harding were defeated 4:6, 5:7 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 24 minutes.

In the singles tournament, Evtimova suffered a second-round defeat to 15-year-old American Lani Chang. The Bulgarian tennis player lost 4:6, 2:6 after 1 hour and 51 minutes of play.

A day earlier, Evtimova recorded her first singles victory of the season in the main draw of a tournament on the World Tennis Tour. Following her elimination in the singles and doubles events, she ended her participation in the tournament in Hilton Head Island.