Antonelli to Drive with Special Senna Helmet in Brazil

Kimi Antonelli will use a special helmet dedicated to Ayrton Senna at the São Paulo Grand Prix. For the Italian „Mercedes“ driver, this will be his first race after winning the Formula 1 world title.

Antonelli became champion after finishing third at the Mexican Grand Prix. At 20, he set a record as the youngest title winner in Formula 1 history.

„This means an incredible amount to me. A tribute to my idol and to Brazil,“ Antonelli wrote when presenting the helmet.

The design is primarily green and yellow, the colors most commonly associated with Senna’s helmet and the Brazilian flag. Blue details have been added, while the outlines feature the colors of the Italian tricolor.

One of the most important symbols is the reference to sixth gear. In 1991, Senna won his first home Grand Prix at Interlagos, despite the gearbox of his „McLaren“ beginning to fail in the closing laps. The Brazilian continued with sixth gear stuck and held first position all the way to the finish.

„One of his greatest races was at Interlagos in 1991, when he won using only sixth gear. That showed his dedication and passion. He simply refused to give up,“ Antonelli told TV Globo.

The helmet also contains other references to Senna, including the distinctive logo with the letter „S“ and stars associated with his career.

Antonelli uses number 12 in Formula 1. Senna won his first world title with the same number in 1988 with „McLaren“.

The connection between the Italian and the Brazilian legend continued last season. During his first appearance in São Paulo in 2025, Antonelli visited Senna’s grave, and finished second in the race behind Lando Norris.

Before this year’s race, Antonelli met Senna’s family and sat in the cockpit of a „Lotus“ car driven by the three-time world champion.

„Ayrton’s legacy will live forever. The story of Interlagos is so special and means a lot to Brazilians,“ Antonelli said.

The São Paulo Grand Prix will be the Italian’s second appearance at the legendary circuit. He will take to the track as the reigning world champion, wearing a helmet created as a personal tribute to one of the most influential drivers in Formula 1 history.