U.S. may investigate FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino could be summoned to testify before the U.S. Congress after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. The new Congress will begin work in January 2027, when Democrats will have stronger powers to demand documents and subpoena witnesses.

The investigation is related to the close relationship between Infantino and President Donald Trump, as well as financial and political contacts between FIFA and the U.S. presidential family. It was launched in July by Jamie Raskin, the leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Raskin requested documents from FIFA concerning its contacts with Trump, his administration, his family and the Trump Organization. The requested materials also include information on payments, gifts or other benefits provided to the U.S. president and people close to him.

The committee also asked Infantino to appear for a transcribed interview. The deadline for a response was August 9, but by the end of September not all priority documents had been provided, and the interview had not been scheduled. A Democratic member of the committee described FIFA’s cooperation as “grossly insufficient.”

Other issues include the creation and presentation of FIFA’s peace award to Trump, as well as the decision to rent an office in Trump Tower. The committee is also examining ticket-selling practices for the 2026 World Cup.

Separate attention is focused on the FIFA Forward Enterprise plan, which envisaged selling a 20% stake in a new commercial company and raising $4.2 billion from private investors. Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, was identified as the lead investor.

Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. FIFA abandoned the plan on August 1 following criticism from European and other football organizations. UEFA subsequently asked U.S. courts for documents that could be used in connection with possible proceedings in Switzerland against Infantino and other FIFA officials. These allegations do not constitute established guilt.

FIFA said it had held “productive discussions” with House officials and would respond to the remaining questions. Democrats, however, will be able to use stronger tools once the new Congress is constituted in January.

If a subpoena is issued, Infantino’s refusal to appear or provide documents could lead to contempt of Congress proceedings and criminal consequences. So far, there is no information that criminal charges have been brought against the FIFA president in the United States.