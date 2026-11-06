Levski captain named in Europa League Team of the Round

Levski captain Kristian Dimitrov was named in the Team of the Round for the fourth matchday of the Europa League league phase, according to the SofaScore statistical platform. The centre-back received a rating of 8.2 for his performance in the 1-0 home victory over “Jagiellonia”.

The match was played on 5 November at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in front of more than 25,000 spectators. Steven Stoyanchov scored the winning goal for the “Blues” in the 83rd minute, and the victory lifted the Bulgarian champions to seven points and tenth place in the provisional standings. The result has also been confirmed in UEFA’s official calendar.

Dimitrov played at the heart of the defence throughout the match and, according to the data, made no mistakes against the Polish opponents. He is the first Levski player to be named in a Team of the Round in the Europa League this season.

Another Levski player also occupies a leading position in the tournament statistics. Goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov ranks first for goals prevented, with an index of 3.4, according to the data.

Vutsov made a decisive intervention as early as the sixth minute, when a “Jagiellonia” forward found himself one-on-one with him following a defensive mistake. The match was also the goalkeeper’s first in the Europa League league phase in which he kept a clean sheet.

Levski’s next match in the tournament is an away game against “Marseille” on 26 November.