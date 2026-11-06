Newcastle defender sparks police operation

Newcastle defender Amar Dedić found himself at the centre of a police operation in northern England after being spotted with a bow and arrows near a reservoir in the Harlow Hill area of Northumberland. The call was made shortly after 13:55 on Wednesday, and according to the Daily Mail, at least six police vehicles took part in the search.

According to the publication, marked and unmarked cars were sent to the area, with armed response units possibly among the officers involved. Dedić and his friend were later found in a car in the Darras Hall area, around 11 kilometres from where they had initially been spotted.

During the check, officers seized the bow and arrows and questioned the two men. Police confirmed that they had responded to a report of two people carrying similar equipment near the road.

“Shortly after 13:55 on Wednesday, we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a path near a reservoir in the Harlow Hill area. Our officers attended the scene and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area, from which they seized a bow and arrows. At this stage, the equipment is believed to have been intended for recreational purposes and there was no threat to the public. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

According to the Daily Mail, Dedić and his companion fired several arrows during their time outdoors. It has not been established what they were aimed at. There is no indication that police have brought charges or established that the two men were hunting animals.

While officers were speaking to Dedić, Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former club defender Paul Dummett happened to arrive at the scene. According to media reports, the two were passing through the area and stopped to offer assistance to their teammate.

Amar Dedić joined Newcastle in the summer after moving from Benfica for around £30 million. The 24-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international has established himself as a starter on the right side of the defence.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s management does not plan to take disciplinary action over the incident. Dedić is expected to be available for Saturday’s Premier League away match against Fulham, while police enquiries continue.