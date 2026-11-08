Lokomotiv Plovdiv won 2:1 away to Botev Vratsa in a match from the 13th round of the First League. Krist Longvil and 18-year-old Dimitar Mrankov gave the visitors the lead, while Martin Smolenski brought the hosts back into the match. Botev had chances to equalize late on, but failed to score a second goal.

Longvil opened the scoring in the 37th minute after an attack down the left flank and a low cross into the penalty area. Mrankov initially failed to get a clean shot away, but the ball reached Longvil, who sent it into the top-left corner.

The second goal came just 15 seconds after the break. Julien Lamy played Mrankov through, and the young striker scored with a low shot for his first goal in professional football. He also assisted the first goal and was named Man of the Match after the game. Three minutes later, Smolenski pulled one back with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Kosic: Victory gives energy

Lokomotiv head coach Dusan Kosic described the match as difficult and emphasized the importance of the three points won.

„We are happy with the result. Victories like this can give you energy for the future“, Kosic said.

He singled out Longvil's performance and said that Lokomotiv's young players would continue to be given opportunities. Kosic added that this would not be easy against more experienced opponents, but expressed his satisfaction with Mrankov's debut goal.

Simov: The difference was in efficiency

Todor Simov attributed the defeat to the missed chances in front of the opposing goal. According to the Botev Vratsa coach, his team created opportunities but failed to finish them.

„The difference is that Lokomotiv took two shots and scored two goals“, Simov said.

The Vratsa coach praised his players for trying to come back into the match after going 2:0 down. In added time, Sanyang shot wide, while Daniel Genov sent the ball over the crossbar.

Mrankov: A dream come true

Lokomotiv's hero described his first top-flight goal as a special moment and thanked the fans who supported the team in Vratsa.

„The feeling is unique; I cannot describe it in words. A dream come true“, Mrankov said.

He dedicated the goal to his family and emphasized that the supporters' backing is especially important during the difficult period for the Plovdiv club. After the victory, Lokomotiv moved to 12 points, while Botev Vratsa remained on 10. After the international break, the Plovdiv side are due to visit Septemvri Sofia.

Sources: sportal.bg, gong.bg, sportni-novini.bg