Jovicevic: The match should have ended 5-0 for us, not 2-2

Ludogorets and CSKA 1948 drew 2-2 in a match from the 13th round of the First League, in which the hosts took the lead, the visitors turned the game around despite being a man down, and Ivaylo Chochev equalised in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The result left Ludogorets in third place with 30 points, while CSKA 1948 are fourth with 29.

Peter Stanic opened the scoring in the 51st minute. In the 73rd minute, Emerson Barbosa was shown a second yellow card and CSKA 1948 were reduced to ten players. Despite this, Atanas Iliev equalised in the 79th minute, while two minutes later Georgi Rusev scored to make it 2-1. Chochev, who had come on as a substitute, completed the final score of 2-2 with a header.

“We do not feel good. We dominated throughout the match,” said Ludogorets coach Igor Jovicevic. He identified the relaxation after the red card as the main reason for the change in the match and added that the hosts had started losing their individual duels.

“This match should have ended 4-5:0 for us, not 2-2. This is a lesson for us,” said Jovicevic.

The Ludogorets coach also said that his team had enough chances but had failed to control the tempo after Emerson’s sending-off. According to him, Chochev’s late goal saved a point for the Razgrad side.

Mladenov: The disappointment is immense

Ognyan Mladenov praised CSKA 1948’s reaction after conceding the opening goal but expressed regret that the team had been unable to hold on to its lead at the end.

“We showed character, scored two goals, but unfortunately they equalised in the last second,” said Mladenov.

The visitors’ coach described Atanas Iliev as very valuable to the team because of his ability to hold up the ball and create a greater presence in the penalty area. Mladenov said that CSKA 1948 would analyse the mistakes they had made and work to improve them.

Rusev: Chochev showed his class once again

Georgi Rusev, who scored CSKA 1948’s second goal, said that the team had changed its tactics after the red card and had started using the available spaces more effectively.

“Keep an eye on Chochev in the final minutes, but once again he showed that he is a class act,” said Rusev.

According to the footballer, the first half had been stronger for Ludogorets, who created more chances. After the sending-off, however, CSKA 1948 found a better way to attack and scored two goals in a short space of time.

After the league break, Ludogorets will host Dunav Ruse on November 23, while CSKA 1948 will visit Botev Vratsa a day earlier.

Sources: dsport.bg, novsport.com