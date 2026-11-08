Five Bulgarian Second League football matches to be played today

Five matches from the 15th round of the Second Professional League will be played today. The schedule begins at 2:30 p.m. with two games, while the other three matches are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Two matches at 2:30 p.m.

Vihren will host Lokomotiv (Gorna Oryahovitsa) in Sandanski. The match is included in the television schedule and will be broadcast live on Mr Bit.

At the same time, Spartak (Pleven) will welcome Dobrudja. The two teams are among the participants in the packed schedule of the 15th round, which continues on Monday.

Three games kick off at 4:30 p.m.

Beroe will host Pirin (Blagoevgrad), while Hebar will welcome Marek 1915. In Razgrad, Ludogorets II will play against Nessebar.

2:30 p.m.: Vihren – Lokomotiv (Gorna Oryahovitsa);

2:30 p.m.: Spartak (Pleven) – Dobrudja;

4:30 p.m.: Beroe – Pirin (Blagoevgrad);

4:30 p.m.: Hebar – Marek 1915;

4:30 p.m.: Ludogorets II – Nessebar.

The other four matches from the round are scheduled for November 9. CSKA II will play against Rilski Sportist, Chernomorets 1919 (Burgas) will host Yantra 2019, Etar will face Montana, and Fratria will welcome Sportist (Svoge).

Sources: bta.bg, bulgarian-football.com