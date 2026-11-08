Birmingham moved to the top of the Championship standings after a 2–1 victory over Swansea. The “Blues” have 29 points, the same total as Middlesbrough and Stoke City, but are first thanks to their superior goal difference. Wolverhampton are fourth with 28 points, while West Bromwich occupy fifth place with the same tally. Swansea remain sixth with 26 points.

The match at “St Andrew’s” was decided by Jay Stansfield, who scored twice for Birmingham. Swansea played with a man fewer during the closing stages, while the hosts used the victory to move to the top after the 15th round.

Cardiff came back in a nine-goal thriller

Cardiff produced the most impressive comeback of the round, beating Burnley 5–4. The visitors led 4–1, but the hosts completed the turnaround after two goals from Yousef Salech, a Jack Moylan penalty and a decisive strike from Alex Robertson. The midfielder had earlier scored an own goal.

Norwich won 5–0 away at Bristol City. Paris Maghoma opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while after the break Harry Darling, Andre Brooks, Jovon Makama and Mathias Kvistgaarden completed the emphatic victory. After the match, Bristol City manager Michael Skubala described his team’s performance as “unacceptable”.

Stoke extended their away winning streak

Stoke City came from behind to beat Portsmouth 2–1, recording their fifth consecutive away victory. Tyrese Shade put the hosts ahead, but Jack McGlynn equalised before Ben Wilmot secured all three points for Stoke. The result ended Portsmouth’s six-match unbeaten run.

Preston beat Southampton 1–0 with a goal from Jordan Thompson in the 33rd minute. Blackburn defeated West Ham 2–1, West Bromwich beat Millwall 3–0, and Charlton defeated Sheffield United 2–1. Queens Park Rangers took all three points against Lincoln by the same scoreline.

Watford and Middlesbrough drew 0–0, while Wigan? — there is no such participant in the Championship in the 2026/27 season. In the final match of Saturday’s programme, Wolverhampton drew 1–1 away at Wigan? — there is no such participant in the Championship in the 2026/27 season. Wolverhampton kept fourth place, while Wigan? — there is no such participant in the Championship in the 2026/27 season. Wigan? — there is no such participant in the Championship in the 2026/27 season.

What comes next

The Championship resumes on 21 November following the international break. Among the key fixtures are Stoke City – Birmingham, Norwich – Cardiff, Southampton – Derby County and West Ham – Preston. Leaders Birmingham will defend top spot in a head-to-head clash with third-placed Stoke.

Sources: skysports.com, dave.sport