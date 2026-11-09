Vasilev and Andreev open with wins in Hersonissos

Alexander Vasilev and Adrian Andreev began their participation in the qualifying draw of the Challenger 50 tennis tournament in Hersonissos, Greece, with victories. The competition is being played on hard courts and offers a prize fund of €56,700.

No. 10 seed Alexander Vasilev defeated Sweden's Arvid Nordqvist 3:6, 6:1, 6:1. The Bulgarian Davis Cup national team player lost the first set but won the next two convincingly. The match lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes.

In the decisive round for a place in the main draw, Vasilev will face Benjamin Pietri of France. The match is part of the qualifying program for the tournament in Hersonissos.

Adrian Andreev, who is the No. 12 seed, defeated Japan's Ryotaro Taguchi 7:5, 6:3. The match lasted 1 hour and 55 minutes. In his next match, the Bulgarian will face third qualifying seed Nikita Mashtakov of Ukraine.

With their victories, Vasilev and Andreev secured one point each for the world rankings and €305 each from the prize fund.

Adrian Andreev will also compete in the doubles tournament. He will partner with Ukraine's Vladyslav Orlov, and the pair will begin against Bulgarian Alex Ganchev and Sasha Maes of Luxembourg.