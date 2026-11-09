Vihren plans partnership with Ronaldinho’s cousin

Vihren plans to cooperate with Vitor Cesar Ruas Leal, who has been presented as Ronaldinho’s first cousin. He spent several days in Sandanski, where he watched two of the team’s training sessions and attended their 3–1 home victory over Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa.

Vitor Cesar works in the management of sports projects and international football transfers. His activities cover Spain, Austria, Hungary, Italy and Brazil, while his agency Vitor KN Soccer SL works with clubs such as Girona, Villarreal and Betis. During his visit to Sandanski, Vitor Cesar identified several Vihren players who will be monitored over the coming months. The plan also includes sending footballers to Vihren for trials. If approved, they could be signed by the first team.

Another part of the plans is the organisation of football camps under the auspices of Barcelona. Vitor Cesar is in contact with the Catalan club’s president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco, 24 Chasa reports. Vihren owner Konstantin Dinev has been invited to attend a football show in Barcelona on 4 December. The announced guests include former Brazil international Roberto Carlos, Deco and Marcos Senna, as well as other well-known footballers from Brazil and Spain.

Vitor Cesar’s visit coincided with Vihren’s victory over Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa in the 15th round of the Second League. Vihren won 3–1 after Venislav Bengyuzov opened the scoring, Anton Tungarov doubled the lead and the third goal was an own goal by Marian Ivanov. Mauro Ribeiro scored the visitors’ consolation goal.

Following the victory, Vihren temporarily moved to the top of the standings. The upcoming trials and planned camps will determine whether the proposed partnership will lead to concrete transfers and joint football projects.