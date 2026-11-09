Lando Norris after the victory: It was a very tough race, really very tough

Lando Norris won the São Paulo Grand Prix in Formula 1 after a race with changing conditions at the Interlagos circuit. The McLaren driver started from pole position and completed the 71 laps in 1:35:23.504 hours. Max Verstappen finished second, 14.6 seconds behind.

Norris lost positions at the start but managed to regain the lead in a race that shifted from a wet to a dry track and then back to rain. The Briton thus recorded his third victory of the season and returned to winning ways after the difficult recent races.

“It was a very tough race, really very tough. My start wasn’t the best. There were a lot of challenges related to the conditions. Switching to slicks on a wet track is always difficult, especially when you’re fighting for the lead and trying to make up a little ground,” Norris said.

The McLaren driver pointed out that the key to the victory was keeping calm and avoiding mistakes.

“The most important thing was that I kept my cool. I made no mistakes and maintained the pace when necessary. I’m happy to be back on the top step of the podium. What better place to do it than São Paulo?” Norris said.

His success was the first in Brazil for a driver starting from pole position since Lewis Hamilton’s victory in 2016. After the finish, Norris thanked the McLaren team for its work throughout the season and said that this time he had managed to reward its efforts with a result.

The podium celebrations ended with a curious moment. The traditional champagne bottle broke in Norris’s hands while he was celebrating the victory.

Three races remain until the end of the season. The next round in Formula 1 is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place on November 22.