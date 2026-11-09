Pyrotechnics hit Lando Norris in the face after his victory in Brazil

Lando Norris escaped unharmed after an unusual incident during the podium celebrations following his victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver first broke his champagne bottle while attempting his traditional celebration, and was then hit in the face by a spark from the pyrotechnic effects.

Norris’s head jerked back on impact. The Briton immediately covered his face with his hands, while Max Verstappen and the third participant in the ceremony continued celebrating. Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said he had not spoken to Norris personally immediately after the incident, but had been assured that the driver was fine.

„I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t checked personally, but I understand he is fine. I understand that the incident was caused by the pyrotechnic effect, not the bottle,“ Stella said.

Norris uses his own distinctive way of opening champagne, known as the „spike.“ It involves hitting the bottle against the floor to increase the spray. This time, the magnum bottle broke, sending shards of glass flying.

Norris himself has explained that the technique relies on a very strong, thick bottle. „Instead of shaking the bottle and spraying it, you hit it against the ground. The trick is not to break it. And for that you need a very, very thick and strong bottle,“ he said when previously explaining his celebration.

The incident only briefly overshadowed the end of Norris’s race day. He won the rain-affected race at Interlagos by 14.6 seconds from Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver mounted a strong recovery after starting from 21st position.

The victory was Norris’s first since August and his third of the season. The success also came at a time when Mercedes won the constructors’ title.

The next round of the championship is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place between November 19 and 21, 2026.