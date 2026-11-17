Bulgaria occupies 93rd place in the latest FIFA World Ranking. The national team has 1,247.37 points after losing nearly 9 points from its tally.

The drop followed the team's two defeats at the end of its Nations League campaign – a 0:5 loss to Iceland in Plovdiv and a 1:2 defeat by Estonia in Tallinn. Following these results, Bulgaria was overtaken by Thailand and Zambia, while Palestine is now also ahead of the national team.

The position puts Bulgaria's place in the top 100 at risk. Mozambique is 100th, while immediately behind the Bulgarian team are Belarus, China, Bahrain, Guatemala, Vietnam and Tajikistan. To remain in the Top 100, the team will have to halt the negative trend in its next official matches.

The defeat by Estonia did not completely change the standings among the group opponents. Estonia is 116th, Luxembourg occupies 103rd place, while group winners Iceland are 71st. Since the next official update of the rankings is scheduled for November 18, the 93rd-place ranking should be viewed as a preliminary live calculation that is yet to be confirmed by FIFA.

The qualifying draw for the 2028 European Championship will be held in Belfast on December 6. Bulgaria will be in the fourth pot, which limits the possibilities for a more favourable distribution of opponents.

„The qualifying group stage will begin in March 2027 and end in November 2027.“

The group winners will qualify directly for the tournament, while some of the teams finishing second will receive a direct qualification spot and others will play in the playoffs. The additional matches are scheduled for March 2028. Euro 2028 will take place from June 9 to July 9, 2028. The hosts are England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Sources: focus-news.net